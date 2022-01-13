IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

NBC News

Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses

02:05

The Supreme Court has blocked the Biden administration's rule requiring larger businesses to ensure that workers receive the Covid vaccine or wear masks and get tested on a weekly basis. The mandate remains in place for most healthcare workers.Jan. 13, 2022

