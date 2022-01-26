Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Will Justice Breyer replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?04:25
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?03:14
Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 01:55
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term03:59
UP NEXT
Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother06:07
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10
Supreme Court rules to block Biden’s vaccine mandate on businesses05:43
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
Supreme Court blocks Biden Covid vaccine mandate for businesses02:05
SCOTUS considers immigrants’ rights to bail hearings while fighting deportation02:35
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden’s Covid vaccine mandates02:40
Opponents of Texas abortion law ask Supreme Court to expedite challenge02:09
Supreme Court prepares for high-stakes term with cases on abortion rights03:05
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions04:50
California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:36
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?04:17
Supreme court signals willingness to uphold abortion limits in Mississippi case01:50
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term03:59
Appointed by President Clinton in 1994, Justice Stephen Breyer was reportedly urged to step down while Democrats control both the White House and Senate. NBC News’ Pete Williams reports.Jan. 26, 2022
Will Justice Breyer replacement alter direction of Supreme Court?04:25
How has the Biden administration been preparing for Justice Beyer's retirement?03:14
Analysis: Democrats’ expectations following Supreme Court Justice Breyer retirement announcement 01:55
Now Playing
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire at end of current term03:59
UP NEXT
Justice Sotomayor on new book, Supreme Court’s credibility, loss of her mother06:07
Supreme Court hears Ted Cruz's case on campaign loan repayment02:10