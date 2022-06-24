IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    03:16
Breaking: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

03:16

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision on a Mississippi abortion law that would prohibit nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. NBC's Pete Williams reports.June 24, 2022

    Anti-abortion youth activist celebrates Roe v. Wade decision

    02:01

  • President of anti-abortion group Students for Life calls Roe v. Wade decision 'a historic moment'

    02:32

  • Polarized reactions in Mississippi after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    01:55

  • Pelosi criticizes 'hypocrisy' of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:13

  • After Roe, the 2016 election may ‘turn out to be … the most consequential election in more than 100 years’

    01:42

  • Supreme Court leaves abortion exceptions up to states after overturning Roe v. Wade

    02:17

