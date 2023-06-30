IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What economic impact will striking down Biden's student loan relief have?

  • Biden to announce actions to protect student loan borrowers after Supreme Court ruling

  • Supreme Court strikes down Biden student loan relief plan

  • How Supreme Court web designer decision could affect LGBTQ Americans

    Supreme Court rules for web designer who refused to work on same-sex wedding sites

    Affirmative action ruling will impact ‘feeling of belonging’ on campuses, HBCU dean says

  • Biden ‘disappointed’ with Supreme Court’s overturning of affirmative action

  • Reactions pour in after Supreme Court ends affirmative action

  • Biden, Trump react to Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

  • Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions

  • Prominent Democrats react strongly to Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

  • Biden: 'I strongly disagree' with Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action

  • Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions

  • Harvard student reacts to affirmative action ruling: 'This has immediate impacts'

  • Trump campaign praises Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action

  • Harvard students devastated after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling

  • Polls: Public opinion on affirmative action remains complicated amid Supreme Court ruling

  • Supreme Court limits affirmative action in college admissions

  • Supreme Court expected to rule on affirmative action and student loan cases

  • How independent state legislature theory played a role in Moore v. Harper

Supreme Court rules for web designer who refused to work on same-sex wedding sites

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Christian web designer from Colorado who refuses to work on same-sex wedding websites, saying she has a free speech right to refuse to endorse messages she disagrees with. NBC's Laura Jarrett has details.June 30, 2023

