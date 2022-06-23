IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

  • Anita Hill speaks out over the 'risks' of Roe v. Wade being overturned

    01:10

  • Chief Justice Roberts calls leak of draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'absolutely appalling'

    03:00

  • Here's what could happen if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    02:10

  • Democrats turn outrage into motivation after Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak

    04:26

  • Security stepped up outside the Supreme Court after draft leak

    02:38

  • Ruling on Roe v. Wade could set precedent for reevaluating other privacy rights cases

    04:16

  • Planned Parenthood calls Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade ‘dangerous’

    04:30

  • Women could face numerous health risks if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    03:37

  • Texas Democratic candidate attacks incumbent Rep. Cuellar over anti-abortion stance

    03:45

  • Could the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade change the final ruling?

    03:38

  • How the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade leak is dividing public opinion

    03:36

  • How lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court’s leaked Roe v. Wade draft ruling

    07:04

  • Supreme Court confirms leak of draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

    03:39

  • States prepare for action after Supreme Court opinion leaked

    02:05

NBC News

Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

03:30

The Supreme Court has overturned a New York State law that required gun owners to show a special need for a concealed gun and has ruled that the Second Amendment guarantees the right to carry guns in public. NBC News’ Pete Williams reports. June 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Supreme Court rules Second Amendment guarantees right to carry guns in public

    03:30
  • UP NEXT

    All eyes on the Supreme Court as abortion ruling looms

    01:33

  • Future of reproductive rights may be digital abortion clinics

    05:00

  • Suspect charged with attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    02:14

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas social media law that would restrict site blocking

    02:05

  • Supreme Court blocks Texas law intended to restrict social media sites from controlling content

    00:26

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All