Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens02:25
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32
White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'00:56
Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee03:20
Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions04:50
Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant01:34
White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa01:46
California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade04:36
Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade01:51
Pelosi: Codification of Roe v. Wade 'strongest weapon' against abortion restrictions02:27
Pelosi: House plans to take up government funding 'sometime early today'01:21
What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?04:17
Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms03:00
Supreme court signals willingness to uphold abortion limits in Mississippi case01:50
Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade02:27
Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court case01:48
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
The Supreme Court has ruled that lawsuits against a Texas abortion law can proceed in lower courts. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down what this decision means moving forward.Dec. 10, 2021
Supreme Court allows lawsuits against Texas abortion law01:31
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows snubs Jan. 6 committee01:38
President Biden warns Putin against invading Ukraine during video call02:39
Mark Meadows to stop cooperating with Jan. 6 committee04:54
Instagram CEO set to testify before Congress about safety for teens02:25
Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court00:32