Surfer takes ‘one last wave’ in memory of others

When Daniel Fischer’s father passed away, he found that writing his father’s name on a surfboard and catching waves helped to ease his grief. And now he’s taking hundreds of others with him through his “One Last Wave” project. WJAR’s Sam Read reports.March 26, 2022
UP NEXT
Teens allegedly planned to attack Chicago mosque during spring break, FBI says
01:56
Women in Hollywood speak on representation within the industry
04:03
14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride
01:28
NYC woman accused in shoving death of Broadway singing coach posts bail
01:22
Cleveland Browns ‘not naïve’ but ‘have faith’ in Deshaun Watson as new quarterback
02:40
'It just happened fast': Texas teen describes surviving a direct hit from a tornado in his pickup truck