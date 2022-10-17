IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects

00:47

Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. was robbed of nearly $500,000 in merchandise in a smash-and-grab heist. The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any help in identifying the three suspects.Oct. 17, 2022

