Morning Rundown: Henry Kissinger remembered as a statesman and 'war criminal,' Elon Musk's vulgar insult to advertisers, and actress Frances Sternhagen dies at 93

  • American hostage freed by Hamas as the truce gets extended

    Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

    Blinken cautiously optimistic about hostage releases and humanitarian aid for Gaza

  • Shooting attack in Jerusalem leaves at least 3 dead, multiple injured

  • Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather in NYC amid Rockefeller tree lighting

  • American among 12 additional hostages released as cease-fire continues

  • Israeli forces storm refugee camp in occupied West Bank

  • Family gives updates on condition of 4-year-old released by Hamas

  • 'Time is running out,' families of Americans detained plead for hostage release

  • 'Safe in Egypt': Biden remarks on American hostage

  • American citizen among hostages freed by Hamas

  • Israel ‘totally ready’ to continue war after truce with Hamas ends, IDF spokesperson says

  • IDF: Two Israeli women hostages released by Hamas

  • Video shows release of two Russian Israeli women in Gaza

  • Watch: Freed Russian-Israeli hostage enjoys emotional reunion with parents

  • Hamas claims 3 hostages killed in Israeli bombing

  • Negotiations underway to keep Israel-Hamas ceasefire in place

  • Palestinian aid organization helps Gazan kids find fun during truce

  • Palestinian woman prisoner freed by Israel welcomed home with hugs and tears

  • Thai foreign minister meets 2 hostages released by Hamas

Surveillance video shows deadly shooting at Jerusalem bus stop

Video from a security camera captured the moment two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop outside Jerusalem, killing at least three people and wounding many more.Nov. 30, 2023

