IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field charged with aggravated assault

    02:15

  • Jared Kushner says he underwent thyroid cancer surgery in 2019

    01:07

  • Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Watch: Floodwaters submerge cars in St. Louis after record-breaking rainfall

    01:09

  • Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

    00:59

  • Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

  • Migrant families separated at southern border under Trump-era policy sue government

    03:17

  • Truck driver stranded in St. Louis flooding: ‘I’ve never seen this much accumulated water on an interstate’

    02:43

  • Canadian indigenous abuse victims ‘waited 50 years’ for Pope’s apology 

    03:51

  • Trevor Reed: White House ‘not doing enough’ to free Brittney Griner

    05:24

  • Trump returns to Washington as Jan. 6 hearings wrap up

    04:06

  • Pence’s chief of staff highest ranking official to appear before Jan. 6 federal grand jury

    03:22

  • Amazon to buy primary health care provider One Medical for $3.9 billion

    08:10

  • Dangerous sea life encounters increase for boaters and swimmers

    02:49

  • Non-profit brings love of baseball to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

    02:36

  • Watch: Bronx man hit by car, robbed by alleged suspects

    02:27

  • Woman shot by police after opening fire in Dallas Love Field Airport

    02:59

  • From 1991: Paul Sorvino on why he couldn’t say no to ‘Law & Order’ role

    05:10

  • ‘Goodfellas’ actor Paul Sorvino dead at 83

    01:20

  • Illinois sees a surge in abortion patients as neighboring states pass restrictions

    02:37

NBC News Channel

Surveillance video shows moments woman fires gun at Dallas Love Field Airport

02:15

Officials released surveillance camera footage of the moments a woman fired a gun and an officer shot back at her at the Dallas Love Field Airport in Texas. Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia announced charges against the suspected woman including aggravated assault on a public servant.July 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Woman who fired gun at Dallas Love Field charged with aggravated assault

    02:15

  • Jared Kushner says he underwent thyroid cancer surgery in 2019

    01:07

  • Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Watch: Floodwaters submerge cars in St. Louis after record-breaking rainfall

    01:09

  • Woman accused of shooting husband in Washington hotel room

    00:59

  • Co-defendant in 1989 'Central Park Five' rape case exonerated

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All