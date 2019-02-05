Surveillance video shows moment E.J. Bradford Jr. was fatally shot

Surveillance video shows the moment Emantic E.J. Bradford Jr. was fatally shot at Alabama mall00:47
Newly released surveillance video shows the moment Emantic “E.J.” Bradford Jr. was fatally shot at a mall outside Birmingham, Alabama. Bradford pulled out his legally permitted weapon following gunfire at the Riverchase Galleria mall in what his family says was an attempt to help the situation. Bradford’s family demanded justice after the shooting and local police admitted they shot the wrong person.
