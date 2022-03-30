WATCH: Surveillance video shows tornado hitting Texas elementary school
00:55
Surveillance video from one of the cameras inside Jacksboro Elementary School shows the moment a powerful tornado hit the school, sending debris flying in the gym, hallway and football field.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
WATCH: Surveillance video shows tornado hitting Texas elementary school
00:55
UP NEXT
Whiteout conditions in Pennsylvania cause massive pileup, 3 dead
03:45
Evacuees return to their Boulder, Colorado, homes after fleeing NCAR wildfire
01:21
Evacuation orders lifted as crews control parts of Colorado wildfire
00:22
Northeast expected to see record low temps as spring begins
01:03
'It just happened fast': Texas teen describes surviving a direct hit from a tornado in his pickup truck