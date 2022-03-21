Surveillance video shows Wisconsin school guard putting knee on neck of 12-year-old girl
02:11
School officials in Kenosha, Wis., have released redacted March 4 surveillance footage showing an off-duty police officer kneeling on a girl’s neck amid a lunchtime fight. The girl’s father has called for criminal charges against Shawn Guetschow for using a type of restraint that was banned for Wisconsin law enforcement last year.March 21, 2022
