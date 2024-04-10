IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: AZ Republicans' about-face on new abortion ban, cancer institute retractions, ex-principal charged over child who shot teacher

Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church
April 10, 202401:08
  • Now Playing

    Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51

  • Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency

    03:47

  • Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher

    01:56

  • New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime

    04:49

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

  • NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes

    02:33

  • Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years for involuntary manslaughter

    03:46

  • Idaho teen accused of plotting ISIS-inspired attacks on churches

    01:26

  • Florida college student accused of fatally stabbing mother

    01:29

  • Infant killed, child injured in incident on Los Angeles freeway

    01:17

  • Country star Morgan Wallen arrested in alleged Nashville chair-throwing incident

    03:20

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14

  • Human remains found scattered across Wisconsin neighborhoods

    01:32

  • Violent street takeover caught on camera

    01:49

  • Miami-area shooting leaves 9 shot with 2 dead

    02:39

  • Prosecution seeks 10-15 years for James and Jennifer Crumbley

    00:35

  • New Mexico man climbs through hospital ceiling to flee from deputies

    02:00

  • Family of slain Michigan woman says Trump campaign did not contact them

    02:06

NBC News

Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

01:08

A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a brutal punching attack outside a church in New York City. She was later said to be recovering in a hospital. The suspect fled in the victim's car with cash, credit cards and a cellphone.April 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Surveillance video shows a woman attacked and robbed outside a New York City church

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Prosecutors say Alec Baldwin had 'no control' of emotions on 'Rust' set

    02:51

  • Missouri executes death row inmate despite calls for clemency

    03:47

  • Former educator charged with child neglect in case of student who shot teacher

    01:56

  • New York City's police commissioner on his mission to reduce crime

    04:49

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All