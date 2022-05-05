IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Survivor found almost a week after China building collapse that left multiple dead

01:06

Officials say rescuers in China pulled a woman alive from the rubble of a building that partially collapsed almost a week prior. The collapse left at least five people dead and an unknown number that is still missing.May 5, 2022

