Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 1)
10:50
Share this -
copied
Yvonne Walker-Keshick is one of thousands of Native American kids who were sent to Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic boarding school in Michigan between 1829 and 1983. “Everything that was Native American, they tried to destroy,” she tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton. While the school has since been torn down, survivors and archivists are determined to make sure their stories are heard.Oct. 12, 2021