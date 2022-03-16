IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Suspect accused of homeless attacks in NYC and D.C. was once homeless himself, according to relatives

01:47

Gerald Brevard says his grandson, Gerald Brevard III, has a history of mental issues and was once homeless himself. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.March 16, 2022

