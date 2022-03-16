IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Suspect accused of homeless attacks in NYC and D.C. was once homeless himself, according to relatives
Suspect accused of homeless attacks in NYC and D.C. was once homeless himself, according to relatives01:47
Gerald Brevard says his grandson, Gerald Brevard III, has a history of mental issues and was once homeless himself. WNBC's Checkey Beckford reports.March 16, 2022
Suspect accused of homeless attacks in NYC and D.C. was once homeless himself, according to relatives01:47
