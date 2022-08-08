Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

- UP NEXT
Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered02:28
Over 300 Haitian migrants landing off Florida key taken in custody01:56
Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured00:48
22-month-old twin killed after cement mixer falls off overpass onto vehicle in Houston01:12
Actress Anne Heche injured in Los Angeles car crash01:10
Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient03:42
Three people killed in lightning strike near White House02:19
Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions07:28
Former VP Cheney slams Trump in new endorsement ad02:59
Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire00:19
Fiery Los Angeles car crash kills five, injures seven01:57
Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations01:22
Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd02:07
Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families01:52
Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban02:30
High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change02:15
Good news on jobs overshadowed for millions of Americans by soaring inflation02:07
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial08:52
Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery03:32
Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community01:37
- UP NEXT
Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered02:28
Over 300 Haitian migrants landing off Florida key taken in custody01:56
Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured00:48
22-month-old twin killed after cement mixer falls off overpass onto vehicle in Houston01:12
Actress Anne Heche injured in Los Angeles car crash01:10
Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient03:42
Play All