IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

    02:28

  • Over 300 Haitian migrants landing off Florida key taken in custody

    01:56

  • Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured

    00:48

  • 22-month-old twin killed after cement mixer falls off overpass onto vehicle in Houston

    01:12

  • Actress Anne Heche injured in Los Angeles car crash

    01:10

  • Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

    03:42

  • Three people killed in lightning strike near White House

    02:19

  • Celebrities criticized for private jet CO2 emissions 

    07:28

  • Former VP Cheney slams Trump in new endorsement ad 

    02:59

  • Ten killed in Pennsylvania house fire

    00:19

  • Fiery Los Angeles car crash kills five, injures seven

    01:57

  • Alabama police chief, assistant chief on leave amid racist message allegations

    01:22

  • Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

    02:07

  • Baby formula shortage isn’t over yet for American families

    01:52

  • Indiana on the cusp of passing near-total abortion ban

    02:30

  • High temperatures engulf the nation showing the growing dangers of climate change 

    02:15

  • Good news on jobs overshadowed for millions of Americans by soaring inflation

    02:07

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial

    08:52

  • Country singer Chris Stapleton returns home to Kentucky to help deadly flooding recovery

    03:32

  • Police arrest suspect after four bodies discovered in small Nebraska community

    01:37

NBC News Channel

Suspect accused of killing 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

01:49

Police say the manhunt for the suspect accused of killing four people in Butler Township, Ohio, has ended. Authorities say 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, which was more than 600 miles away from the crime scenes, and will be extradited back to Ohio. WDTN’s Allison Gens reports.Aug. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

    02:28

  • Over 300 Haitian migrants landing off Florida key taken in custody

    01:56

  • Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured

    00:48

  • 22-month-old twin killed after cement mixer falls off overpass onto vehicle in Houston

    01:12

  • Actress Anne Heche injured in Los Angeles car crash

    01:10

  • Watch: Video appears to show Texas police tackle cancer patient

    03:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All