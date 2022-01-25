Suspect arrested after six Husky puppies stolen from pet grooming salon
A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the theft of six Siberian Husky puppies from a grooming salon in Hampton, Virginia. Two of the pups are still missing. WAVY’s Madison Pearman reports.Jan. 25, 2022
