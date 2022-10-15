IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings

01:09

An arrest has been made in the series of killings in Stockton, California, officials announced at a press conference. Police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, who was taken into custody after police followed his car, stating that he was "on a mission to kill." Oct. 15, 2022

