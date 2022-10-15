Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings

- Now Playing
Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings01:09
- UP NEXT
Test website for student debt relief application launched01:36
Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers02:10
Latest information on the potential Stockton serial killer01:44
Vehicle crashes into California taco stand leaving 1 person dead, 12 injured00:35
Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book12:49
Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission05:59
Oklahoma police find ‘multiple human remains’ in search for four missing men01:44
Colorado man sues law enforcement for using 'hogtie' method in 2020 arrest03:22
Pickleball attracts big investors as America’s fastest growing sport01:40
Holiday shopping kicks off early as retailers combat inflation01:27
Border towns struggling with record-breaking migrant crossings01:59
15-year-old gunman in Raleigh, North Carolina kills five people02:05
Catch of the day: Whale!00:58
NBC News employees celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, discuss staying true to heritage04:00
Virginia town offering community aid with free store02:49
Raleigh shooting spree suspect in critical condition02:43
Watch elephants at Oregon Zoo smashing pumpkins00:40
Vintage Levi's dating back to the 1880s sell for $87,00002:06
Oklahoma police searching for four missing men01:35
- Now Playing
Suspect arrested in connection to Stockton killings01:09
- UP NEXT
Test website for student debt relief application launched01:36
Family of North Carolina mass shooting victim wants answers02:10
Latest information on the potential Stockton serial killer01:44
Vehicle crashes into California taco stand leaving 1 person dead, 12 injured00:35
Former officer Michael Fanone shares thoughts on Capitol riot, policing in his new book12:49
Play All