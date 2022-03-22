‘A sense of closure’: Grandson of Broadway vocal coach speaks out after suspect arrested

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The woman suspected of shoving 87-year-old Broadway voice coach Barbara Maier Gustern and causing her to suffer fatal injuries has turned herself in. WNBC’s Erica Byfield reports.March 22, 2022
