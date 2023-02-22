Suspect identified in 1971 Vermont murder case

- Now Playing
Suspect identified in 1971 Vermont murder case02:04
- UP NEXT
Criminal referral filed in East Palestine derailment, Pennsylvania governor says01:23
Arrest made in killing of Los Angeles Catholic bishop01:41
Attorney pushes for pregnant inmate's release, citing fetus' rights02:22
Victim's sister: 'I feel as if this could have been a hate crime'01:59
Latino street vendor alleges women harassed him in viral video02:11
Suspect arrested for murder of Los Angeles bishop03:10
Midwest states consider loosening child workplace protections03:36
Teen charged with murder in Temple University officer shooting03:19
Defense begins case in Alex Murdaugh murder trial03:37
Los Angeles bishop found murdered in home01:48
Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses03:59
At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree03:09
FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee02:38
Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues03:17
Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial02:39
Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station02:26
Police: Mother killed, 5-year-old son injured in fall from Niagara Falls cliff02:00
Arrest made in shootings outside of L.A. synagogues01:40
Alex Murdaugh: Jury sees video after botched roadside shooting02:19
- Now Playing
Suspect identified in 1971 Vermont murder case02:04
- UP NEXT
Criminal referral filed in East Palestine derailment, Pennsylvania governor says01:23
Arrest made in killing of Los Angeles Catholic bishop01:41
Attorney pushes for pregnant inmate's release, citing fetus' rights02:22
Victim's sister: 'I feel as if this could have been a hate crime'01:59
Latino street vendor alleges women harassed him in viral video02:11
Play All