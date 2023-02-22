IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Suspect identified in 1971 Vermont murder case

Suspect identified in 1971 Vermont murder case

02:04

Burlington, Vermont, police identified the suspect in the 51-year-old cold case murder of Rita Curran using a discarded cigarette butt that was found next to her body. WPTZ’s Sid Bewlay reports.Feb. 22, 2023

