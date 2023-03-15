IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Suspect in custody following deadly Alabama shooting spree

    DOJ and SEC launch investigations into Silicon Valley Bank collapse

  • Biden signs executive order to combat gun violence

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

  • Thousands without power as winter storms slam Northeast

  • Former Georgia sheriff sentenced to prison over abuse charges

  • Beach home collapses into ocean in North Carolina

  • Philadelphia deploys teams to help those struggling with opioid and 'tranq' addictions

  • Breaking down ethical questions surrounding new chatbot GPT-4

  • Texas girl found in North Carolina man's shed after alleged online grooming

  • Woman scammed in 'virtual kidnapping' ploy

  • Jussie Smollett's alleged accomplices speak out in new interview

  • Florida man's wrongful 400-year prison sentence overturned

  • Renters face high prices as competition increases due to fewer people buying homes

  • DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments as Trump takes aim on campaign trail

  • Father remembers son killed in college hazing incident

  • Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs

  • Animal sedative known as Tranq adding to devastating U.S. drug crisis

  • Car thefts in U.S. surging, Kia and Hyundai facing federal lawsuits

Suspect in custody following deadly Alabama shooting spree

Police say Daniel P. Watson turned himself in after allegedly killing four people in two shootings in Alabama. WVTM's Gladys Bautista reports.March 15, 2023

