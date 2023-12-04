Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's

- Now Playing
Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's01:24
- UP NEXT
SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma03:23
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick named among Kennedy Center honorees00:58
University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest01:39
Charity attempts to break record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe01:59
3-month-old killed by 'wolf-hybrid' pet in Alabama00:57
Wife of California Gov. Newsom reportedly ended debate with DeSantis06:31
Two Missouri teachers leave jobs after using OnlyFans to pay student debt03:16
Christmas tree suppliers face shortage as the holiday approaches03:27
Applesauce poisoning leads to calls for stronger food regulation03:55
Jennifer Garner is helping Mississippi kids to become better readers04:58
NBC News visits children’s literacy program in Mississippi with Jennifer Garner03:40
College student shot in Burlington, Vermont speaks out01:43
Inmate accused of stabbing Derek Chauvin charged with attempted murder04:16
Ohio officials report rising number of pediatric pneumonia cases03:26
Why the New York appeals court reinstated the gag order against Trump03:38
Von Miller turns himself in after pregnant girlfriend accuses him of sexual assault02:12
Engineer becomes first person to finish cannonball run using solar power03:52
Tesla begins deliveries of its Cybertruck years after viral glass test01:26
Murder of Hollywood social activist Michael Latt was targeted, authorities say01:45
- Now Playing
Suspect in custody following deadly stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's01:24
- UP NEXT
SCOTUS to hear bankruptcy cases involving Purdue Pharma03:23
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal and Dionne Warwick named among Kennedy Center honorees00:58
University of Minnesota Duluth athlete dies after going into cardiac arrest01:39
Charity attempts to break record for most couples kissing under the mistletoe01:59
3-month-old killed by 'wolf-hybrid' pet in Alabama00:57
Play All