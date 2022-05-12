IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Suspect in fatal shooting of Utah couple identified after dying by suicide

01:36

Authorities in Grand County, Utah, identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as the suspect in the murder of newlywed couple Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner who were found dead at their campsite in August 2021. Officials say Pinkusiewicz died by suicide shortly after the shooting. KSL’s Mike Anderson reports.May 12, 2022

