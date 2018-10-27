U.S. news

Suspect in synagogue shooting made anti-Semitic remarks

A suspect is in custody and multiple casualties are being reported following a shooting near a Pittsburgh synagogue in what is likely being considered a hate crime. The suspect is said to have made anti-Semitic remarks.Oct. 27, 2018

