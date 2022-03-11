Suspect in Tennessee hostage situation killed, hostages freed after hours-long standoff
01:18
Officials in Tennessee say a man accused of taking two women and a young child hostage was killed after an hours-long standoff with police at a Covington tax service center. WMC’s Briseida Holguin reports.March 11, 2022
Families should expect a squeeze during spring break travel
01:29
Ukrainians denied entry to United States
01:30
Now Playing
Suspect in Tennessee hostage situation killed, hostages freed after hours-long standoff
01:18
UP NEXT
At least two dead, 6 others injured after car plows into outside dining area in D.C.
01:07
Spring breakers hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl inside Florida vacation rental
01:29
Florida middle schoolers face hate crime charges after alleged 'anti-white' attack