IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Police name ‘person of interest’ in Washington, D.C. shooting

    01:06

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

  • At least 2 adults, 1 juvenile shot in Washington, D.C.

    01:04

  • Woman survives 8-story leap from Washington apartment to escape attacker

    01:06

  • Florida teen charged in deadly 151-mph crash

    00:56

  • Florida dentist charged in murder of FSU law professor, his former brother-in-law

    01:57

  • Disturbing video, text messages shown during Johnny Depp trial

    02:55

  • Weed wedding: Bride, caterer accused of lacing food with marijuana

    02:00

  • Madeleine McCann: Formal suspect named in 15-year-old case

    02:15

  • Garland announces charges against former Honduran president

    03:15

  • Handyman arrested in connection to brutal murder of NYC mother 

    03:14

  • Johnny Depp cross examined over explicit texts about Amber Heard

    02:54

  • Florida bride and caterer arrested for allegedly lacing wedding food with marijuana

    03:04

  • Oldest Texas death row inmate to be executed for 1990 killing of officer

    04:18

  • Johnny Depp cross-examined with exhibits alleging drug use, explicit text messages

    04:08

  • Suspect arrested after New York woman's body found in duffel bag

    00:26

NBC News

Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

03:11

Authorities say the person suspected in the shooting of four people in Washington, D.C., took their own life when approached by Metropolitan Police. April 23, 2022

  • Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

    03:50

  • Florida dentist charged with murder for allegedly hiring hitmen to kill ex-brother-in-law

    02:51

  • Former Honduran president extradited to face charges in U.S.

    03:34
  • Now Playing

    Police: Suspect in Washington, D.C. shooting dead

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Police name ‘person of interest’ in Washington, D.C. shooting

    01:06

  • Republicans and Democrats join efforts to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

    05:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All