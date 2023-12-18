Suspect killed, three people injured in Austin police shooting

A Nebraska town’s 101-year-old Christmas light tradition02:20
Severe weather slows down nation’s air travel ahead of holiday rush02:28
Dangerous storm slams East Coast, leaving people with flood damage and power outages02:43
- Now Playing
Suspect killed, three people injured in Austin police shooting01:47
- UP NEXT
What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning01:40
New York stabbings leave one teen dead and another injured01:48
How the State Department is revamping the passport renewal process02:40
Texas man found with body in car after hit-and-run incident02:04
Senate tries to reach deal on border security and aid for Israel and Ukraine03:48
Rain, snow and high winds to impact millions in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast01:01
U.S. warship shoots down 14 drones over Red Sea02:44
Some women opting for permanent sterilization after strict abortion bans02:56
Group of volunteers going against California law to help prevent overdoses03:34
New bill recruits beauty salons to help victims of domestic violence04:47
Giuliani ordered to pay $148 million in Georgia election worker defamation case04:37
4-month-old baby found safe in tree after Tennessee tornado01:42
Video shows LGBTQ women attacked on Miami street02:04
Hundreds sickened in outbreak traced to North Carolina sushi01:57
Eyewitness video shows a fierce fire after a small plane crashes in North Carolina00:36
Children of the opioid epidemic find healing at grief camp05:05
A Nebraska town’s 101-year-old Christmas light tradition02:20
Severe weather slows down nation’s air travel ahead of holiday rush02:28
Dangerous storm slams East Coast, leaving people with flood damage and power outages02:43
- Now Playing
Suspect killed, three people injured in Austin police shooting01:47
- UP NEXT
What parents need to know about the applesauce recall due to lead poisoning01:40
New York stabbings leave one teen dead and another injured01:48
Play All