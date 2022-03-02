Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter
01:27
Shannon Gilday, 23, is accused of shooting Jordan Morgan to death and attempting to shoot former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan inside his Richmond home. WLEX's Christiana Ford reports.March 2, 2022
