NBC News Channel

Suspect pleads not guilty to murder of former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter

01:27

Shannon Gilday, 23, is accused of shooting Jordan Morgan to death and attempting to shoot former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan inside his Richmond home. WLEX's Christiana Ford reports.March 2, 2022

