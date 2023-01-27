Suspect reportedly admits to Half Moon Bay shooting in jail interview

- Now Playing
Suspect reportedly admits to Half Moon Bay shooting in jail interview01:50
- UP NEXT
More Asian Americans embracing ballroom amid Monterey Park tragedy01:19
Tyre Nichols’s mother calls for peaceful protest ahead of video release01:47
Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality06:52
As NASA looks ahead to Mars the agency remains remembering its past03:51
AI technology helps families identify relatives in images from Holocaust04:19
Officials make arrests in fake nursing school diploma scheme03:02
Wisconsin woman wakes up to carjacking while in backseat02:10
Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter02:54
Nancy Pelosi says bodycam of husband’s attack would be ‘very hard’ to watch01:14
Suspect in NYC bike path attack that killed 8 found guilty00:54
GDP went up 2.9% in fourth quarter, unemployment remains at 50-year low01:49
Black bear snaps hundreds of selfies using motion-sensor camera01:19
FBI cracks down on major ransomware gang01:26
Police officers testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial01:45
Five ex-officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death03:28
Southwest CEO: Airline ‘almost cannot apologize enough’ for holiday travel chaos03:35
Meta executive lays out 'guardrails' for Trump's possible return to Instagram, Facebook03:41
National Archives asking all presidents to 'conduct an assessment' for classified materials03:16
U.S. officials say ISIS leader, 10 ISIS fighters killed in raid02:10
- Now Playing
Suspect reportedly admits to Half Moon Bay shooting in jail interview01:50
- UP NEXT
More Asian Americans embracing ballroom amid Monterey Park tragedy01:19
Tyre Nichols’s mother calls for peaceful protest ahead of video release01:47
Illinois Holocaust Museum preserves survivors' stories through virtual reality06:52
As NASA looks ahead to Mars the agency remains remembering its past03:51
AI technology helps families identify relatives in images from Holocaust04:19
Play All