NBC News Channel

Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students

02:00

Hundreds of students have fallen ill at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School with symptoms consistent with the flu. KNSD's Dave Somers reports.Oct. 13, 2022

