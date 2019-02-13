NBC News Channel

Suspects arrested in homophobic attack in Austin, Texas

01:14

Four suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the brutal attack of a gay couple in downtown Austin, Texas last month. KXAN's Gary Cooper reports.Feb. 13, 2019

