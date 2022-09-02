IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News Channel

Suspicious deaths under investigation at California assisted living facilities

01:14

At least two people have died within nine days after ingesting toxic chemicals at San Francisco area Atria Park facilities. KNTV's Candice Nguyen reports.Sept. 2, 2022

