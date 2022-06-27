IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sustainability scientist explains how she uses TikTok to combat climate change

NBC News' Gadi Schwartz moderated a panel with sustainability scientist and climate communicator Alaina Wood who explained how she used TikTok to educate viewers on climate change and combat climate doom during the pandemic. Among the discussion was also a climate anxiety psychologist, Thomas Doherty, who discusses the effects of climate change on mental health and wellness. NBCUniversal News Group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas.June 27, 2022

