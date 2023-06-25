IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News

Swedish roller coaster derailment leaves one dead, multiple injured

01:05

One person is dead and multiple were left injured after a roller coaster derailed in Stockholm, Sweden. Witnesses described watching the moment the “Jetline” roller coaster at Grona Lund amusement park derailed and caused riders to fall.June 25, 2023

