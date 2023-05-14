IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Swedish singer Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest for second time

01:30

Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest with her ballad "Tattoo," beating out acts from 25 other countries. Loreen is the second performer to take home the coveted prize twice.May 14, 2023

