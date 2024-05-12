IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Switzerland’s Nemo crowned as Eurovision's first nonbinary winner
May 12, 202401:46
    Switzerland’s Nemo crowned as Eurovision's first nonbinary winner

NBC News

Switzerland’s Nemo crowned as Eurovision's first nonbinary winner

01:46

Switzerland's Nemo has claimed the 2024 Eurovision trophy, becoming the first nonbinary winner in the contest's history. They explained ahead of the final that their song “The Code” is about discovering their identity. Nemo dominated the international jury vote for a total of 591 points ahead of second-placed Croatia.May 12, 2024

