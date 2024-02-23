IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Police give details of murder charges faced by a Sydney police officer
Feb. 23, 202401:03
A 28-year-old policeman was arrested after walking into a police station in the beachside suburb of Bondi, near Sydney, Australia. He has been charged with the murders of Luke Davies, 29, and 26-year-old Jesse Baird.Feb. 23, 2024

