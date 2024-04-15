IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Sydney stabbing assailant's parents say he was a 'very sick boy'
April 15, 202401:25
NBC News

Sydney stabbing assailant's parents say he was a 'very sick boy'

01:25

The man who fatally stabbed six people at a mall in Sydney had a long history of mental illness and frustrations with women, his father told Australian media. Andrew Cauchi said he was devastated by news that his son, Joel, had killed people at a mall in Sydney’s beachside suburb of Bondi and apologized for his son's actions.April 15, 2024

