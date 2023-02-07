IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Turkish quake survivors shelter in tents in snowy Malatya

    01:15

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes exceeds 6,000

    02:49

  • Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey

    00:33

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • UNICEF on what earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria need most

    02:46

  • Syrian earthquake survivor speaks out on devastating scene

    04:44

  • Death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria rises above 5,000

    02:32

  • Videos show children rescued from buildings collapsed by earthquake in Syria and Turkey

    01:11

  • Search and rescue teams arrive in Turkey from around the world

    01:17

  • Tears as earthquake survivor rescued from rubble in Gaziantep, Turkey

    00:39

  • LA County Fire Department sends search and rescue team to Turkey

    00:36

  • Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands

    01:47

  • Drone video shows massive destruction in southern Turkey after devastating earthquake

    00:58

  • Rescue operations underway after earthquakes hit Turkey, Syria

    01:42

  • Video shows two children rescued from building rubble after deadly earthquake in Turkey

    00:50

  • Drone footage shows collapsed buildings in Turkey

    00:55

  • Video shows building in Turkey collapse after deadly earthquake

    00:41

  • More than 2,000 dead after two earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria

    03:07

  • Drone footage shows rescuers dig through mountain of rubble in northern Syria

    00:50

NBC News

Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams

01:25

Distressing video from Syrian Civil Defense rescuers shows young children trapped under collapsed buildings in Aleppo after the deadly earthquake that devastated parts of Syria and Turkey.Feb. 7, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Syrian children pulled from rubble by earthquake rescue teams

    01:25
  • UP NEXT

    Turkish quake survivors shelter in tents in snowy Malatya

    01:15

  • Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes exceeds 6,000

    02:49

  • Video shows man dragged from debris of earthquake in Malatya, Turkey

    00:33

  • Rescue teams battle cold weather, dangerous conditions in Turkey and Syria

    03:46

  • UNICEF on what earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria need most

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All