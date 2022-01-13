Syrian crimes against humanity successfully prosecuted in Germany
“It is important for us to see one of the people responsible for the crimes in Syrian prisons being sentenced,” said torture victim Firas al-Shater, after former secret police officer Anwar Raslan was found guilty.Jan. 13, 2022
