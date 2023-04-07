IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Syrian refugee is elected mayor of German village

01:49

Ryyan Alshebl, 29, fled Syria in 2015 and arrived in Germany as an asylum seeker. Now a German citizen, Alshebl has just been elected as mayor of the village of Ostelsheim, claiming it's a victory for "tolerance."April 7, 2023

