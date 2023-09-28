Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea00:43
- Now Playing
Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing00:47
- UP NEXT
North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy00:48
Seoul's streets rumble with military hardware as South Korea stages rare parade00:55
Watch: Philippine coast guard cuts barrier placed by China at disputed shoal00:42
Huawei launches new Mate 60 smartphone series but reveals few details00:39
Indian lawmakers approve bill to reserve 33% of seats in the lower house and state assemblies for women00:52
Video shows deadly tornado striking eastern China00:48
Canada and India trade diplomatic expulsions over death of Sikh separatist01:03
North Korea's Kim tours aviation plant in Russia's Far East00:44
Deadly fire claims numerous lives in Vietnam's capital00:33
North Korea's Kim pledges 'unconditional support' for Russia at meeting with Putin01:28
Escaped crocodiles add to perils of floods in southern China00:35
Biden wraps up Vietnam visit following G20 summit05:39
Watch: Joe Biden visits memorial to Sen. John McCain in Hanoi00:34
Kim Jong Un launching new submarine shown on North Korean TV00:51
Black storm warning in Hong Kong as over 6 inches of rain falls in one hour01:11
New Delhi spruced up as India hosts G20 summit with high hopes01:00
'Landmark' ruling on same-sex marriage welcomed in Hong Kong00:58
South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death01:04
U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King returns from North Korea00:43
- Now Playing
Taiwan launches its first domestically produced submarine for testing00:47
- UP NEXT
North Korea's Kim talks up his nuclear weapons policy00:48
Seoul's streets rumble with military hardware as South Korea stages rare parade00:55
Watch: Philippine coast guard cuts barrier placed by China at disputed shoal00:42
Huawei launches new Mate 60 smartphone series but reveals few details00:39
Play All