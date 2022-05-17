IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Taiwan's president expresses concern over California church shooting

00:59

During a briefing in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joann Ou said President Tsai Ing-wen "expressed concern" over the shooting at a Taiwanese church in California that left one dead and five injured.May 17, 2022

