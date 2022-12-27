IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Taiwan to extend compulsory military service citing threats from China

Taiwan to extend compulsory military service citing threats from China

01:05

Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four-months to one year starting in 2024, President Tsai Ing-wen announced, citing rising threats from China over the self-ruled island. The longer military service applies to men born after 2005 and will start on January 1, 2024.Dec. 27, 2022

    Taiwan to extend compulsory military service citing threats from China

