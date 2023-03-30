IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: U.S. reporter detained in Russia on espionage charges

  • UP NEXT

    At least 39 killed in fire at migrant center in Juarez, Mexico

    02:22

  • Inside the Drone Racing League 

    03:44

  • U.S. carries out airstrikes in Syria after deadly drone attack targets coalition base

    04:24

  • Strand of Beethoven’s hair offers clues into the composer’s death

    01:39

  • North Korea fires missiles as U.S., South Korea military drills end

    03:16

  • Immediate action needed to address global warming, according to new U.N. report

    02:27

  • Kremlin approved ‘aggressive’ actions against American drone, U.S. officials say

    04:48

  • Credit Suisse to borrow nearly $54 billion from Swiss Central Bank

    05:05

  • 3D Printing: The Future of organ transplants

    04:13

  • U.S. Reaper drone crashes into Black Sea after encounter with Russian jet

    04:08

  • North Korea tests sub-fired missile amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises

    02:38

  • U.S. denies Iran’s claim of agreement over prisoner swap

    03:41

  • Michelle Yeoh's family celebrate Oscar win in Malaysia

    01:08

  • Southwest plane makes emergency landing after bird strike

    01:02

  • SpaceX launches international crew to space station

    00:35

  • China-linked hackers targeted 39 industries on most continents in 2022, report finds

    03:23

  • European space agency pushes for lunar time zone

    05:15

  • China condemns ‘illegal’ U.S. sanctions over Russian exports

    01:07

  • Ukrainian orchestra takes country’s rich culture around the world

    03:23

  • Are U.S. companies still doing business in Russia one year after Ukraine invasion?

    03:15

NBC News

Taiwanese president receives enthusiastic welcome in New York City

00:49

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who is on a swing through the U.S. and Central America to bolster support for her self-ruled island, received a warm welcome from overseas Taiwanese nationals as she arrived for a formal dinner in New York City.March 30, 2023

