IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Taliban orders female news anchors to wear face covering on-air

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    'Nobody takes my husband away from me': Ukraine's first lady on trials of war

    01:31

  • Shanghai reopens part of subway after punishing lockdown

    00:45

  • Watch: Video shows school children in China take cover as earthquake strikes

    00:32

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election

    01:39

  • Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

    03:14

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

  • Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers

    03:45

  • ‘War has been waged in the information space’: Putin on surge in anti-Russian cyberattacks

    01:18

  • Despite Ukraine, Putin still sells in Russia

    01:21

  • Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Biden arrives in South Korea on first visit to Asia as president

    00:43

  • Watch: Britain's Prince Charles joins Indigenous people in dance

    01:16

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian forces 'completely destroyed' Donbas region

    01:15

  • NYC health officials investigating potential monkeypox case in U.S.

    03:05

  • Ukrainian fighters destroy bridge to slow Russian advance

    00:58

  • What to expect from Biden's first presidential trip to Asia

    03:37

  • Ukrainian medic chronicled her work in Mariupol before being captured by Russians

    01:44

  • Pigeon suspected of smuggling drugs captured at Peruvian prison

    00:42

NBC News

Taliban orders female news anchors to wear face covering on-air

01:04

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers told female news anchors they must wear face coverings while broadcasting on television. The order was initially ignored by most news outlets until the Taliban said the policy was "non-negotiable".May 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Taliban orders female news anchors to wear face covering on-air

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    'Nobody takes my husband away from me': Ukraine's first lady on trials of war

    01:31

  • Shanghai reopens part of subway after punishing lockdown

    00:45

  • Watch: Video shows school children in China take cover as earthquake strikes

    00:32

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison concedes defeat in election

    01:39

  • Smuggled footage by captured Ukrainian medic shows realities of war

    03:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All