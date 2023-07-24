IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Police dog mauls Black man, 'full-time children' hired in China and commentator roasted for 'Barbie' hate-watch

  • UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea silent on Travis King as U.S. Army launches investigation

    03:05

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

    01:56

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

    02:07

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59

  • Tourist describes moment U.S. soldier ran ‘full gas’ into North Korea

    02:12

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea after crossing border

    02:46

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea identified as Pvt. 2nd Class Travis King

    04:03

  • Tensions over American soldier held in North Korea ‘could really escalate quickly’

    05:47

  • US soldier in custody after crossing the border into North Korea

    03:40

  • North Korea test launches new ICBM, state media says

    00:47

  • North Korea launches suspected long-range missile

    00:31

  • Failed North Korean spy satellite launch puts neighboring countries on alert

    02:17

  • North Korea spy satellite launch failure triggers alerts in South Korea and Japan

    01:14

  • U.S. to send nuclear submarines to protect South Korea

    01:53

  • Video shows North Korea's new 'solid-fuel ICBM launch'

    00:48

  • North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan

    01:27

  • Suspected ballistic missile believed to have already fallen, say Japanese officials

    02:30

  • North Korean underwater drone can trigger radioactive tsunami, state media say

    01:11

NBC News

Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says

00:32

The deputy commander of the U.N. Command in South Korea said Monday it has started conversations with the North over Pvt. Travis King, the U.S. Army soldier who ran into the North on July 18 across the Koreas’ heavily armed border.July 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

  • UN communicating with North Korea over detained US soldier

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Talks underway with North Korea over Travis King, U.N. says

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    North Korea silent on Travis King as U.S. Army launches investigation

    03:05

  • North Korea silent on soldier who crossed border as U.S. officials express concern

    01:56

  • Family of U.S. soldier who ran across North Korean border speaks out

    02:07

  • Soldier who fled to North Korea was facing possible discipline in the U.S.

    02:59
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All