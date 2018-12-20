Tammy Baldwin was blazing a trail long before the 'rainbow wave'03:20
Wisconsin lawmaker Tammy Baldwin, an out lesbian, talks about her career as an LGBTQ trailblazer, overcoming fear as an out candidate, and the midterm's "rainbow wave."
